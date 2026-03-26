Global Power Shifts: Reforms, Conflicts, and Diplomacy in a Changing World

The head of the World Trade Organization declared the multilateral system has undergone irreversible changes, urging countries to focus on future reforms. Addressing the 14th WTO ministerial conference in Cameroon, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said, "The world order and multilateral system we used to know has irrevocably changed. We will not get it back. We must look to the future."

Israel refrained from targeting Iran's officials Abbas Araqchi and Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf after a request from Pakistan, highlighting behind-the-scenes diplomatic interventions. A Pakistani source revealed discussions with the U.S. led to a de-escalation of tensions.

Amidst mounting economic pressures and international conflicts, U.S. President Donald Trump's overdue visit to China emphasizes strategic diplomacy with President Xi Jinping in managing Middle Eastern tensions alongside economic relations between the world's largest economies.