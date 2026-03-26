De-escalation Diplomacy: Pakistani Influence in Iran-Israel-US Tensions
In a diplomatic maneuver, Pakistan influenced Israel to temporarily remove Iranian officials from its hit list, at a request involving Washington. This move, as peace talks are considered, evidences Pakistan's role as a mediator between Tehran and Washington in the ongoing Iran conflict, involving a U.S. peace proposal.
Israel has decided to temporarily remove Iranian officials Abbas Araqchi and Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf from its hit list, following a request from Pakistan that was communicated to Washington. This development illustrates the complex diplomatic negotiations underway, as revealed by a Pakistani source to Reuters.
The decision came as Pakistan, among other nations, seeks to mediate possible peace talks between Tehran and Washington, aiming to de-escalate tensions in the region. The Wall Street Journal reported that these officials were removed from the list for a short period as discussions progress, although refraining from mentioning Pakistan's involvement.
Amid these moves, Iran is considering a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump, forwarded through Pakistan, potentially leading to the end of the ongoing conflict. The proposal involves halting Iran's uranium enrichment, revising its ballistic missile development, and cutting support for regional allies, signaling a potential shift in U.S.-Iran relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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