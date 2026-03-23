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Political Leaders Declare Substantial Assets in Election Affidavits

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan reported assets worth around Rs three crore, including significant liabilities and 18 pending criminal cases. Similarly, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani declared assets exceeding Rs two crore with no liabilities. Both leaders submitted these details in their affidavits for election candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:14 IST
Political Leaders Declare Substantial Assets in Election Affidavits
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In a recent election affidavit filing, Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan disclosed owning assets amounting to approximately Rs three crore. This declaration includes both movable and immovable properties, with Satheesan's immovable assets alone valued at Rs 2.42 crore.

His spouse's combined movable and immovable assets were similarly declared, highlighting Rs 68.45 lakh in movable assets. However, liabilities stand at Rs 24 lakh for Satheesan and Rs 17.45 lakh for his wife, compounded by 18 pending criminal cases against the leader of opposition.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani revealed owning assets exceeding Rs two crore. Mani reported no liabilities in his affidavit, marking a distinct contrast in the financial disclosures between the two political figures ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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