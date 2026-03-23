Political Leaders Declare Substantial Assets in Election Affidavits

In a recent election affidavit filing, Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan disclosed owning assets amounting to approximately Rs three crore. This declaration includes both movable and immovable properties, with Satheesan's immovable assets alone valued at Rs 2.42 crore.

His spouse's combined movable and immovable assets were similarly declared, highlighting Rs 68.45 lakh in movable assets. However, liabilities stand at Rs 24 lakh for Satheesan and Rs 17.45 lakh for his wife, compounded by 18 pending criminal cases against the leader of opposition.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani revealed owning assets exceeding Rs two crore. Mani reported no liabilities in his affidavit, marking a distinct contrast in the financial disclosures between the two political figures ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)