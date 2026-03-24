Controversy Looms Over Alleged False Affidavit by Congress Leader

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) raised serious allegations against Congress leader V D Satheesan, claiming he submitted a misleading affidavit regarding his assets and income with his nomination papers.

E T Taison Master, a CPI candidate running against Satheesan, addressed media, pointing out discrepancies such as unpaid vehicle fines from 2021 and 2023, and undervaluation of gold owned by Satheesan and his wife by over Rs 1.10 crore. Additional concerns included a lack of disclosure on Satheesan's earnings as opposition leader and his law profession.

Despite these concerns, Satheesan's nomination was accepted. This acceptance was criticized by the CPI representative who alleged that the Returning Officer violated Supreme Court orders and hinted at possible collusion with the Election Commission. The representative announced plans to challenge the decision post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)