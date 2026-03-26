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Delhi Court Sends Bangladeshi Activist's Killers to NIA Custody

Two men accused of murdering Bangladeshi political activist Osman Hadi have been sent to 11 days of NIA custody by a Delhi court. Their arrest followed an operation by the West Bengal STF and investigations by the NIA to uncover the conspiracy behind Hadi's killing, which had escalated violence in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:47 IST
Delhi Court Sends Bangladeshi Activist's Killers to NIA Custody
Osman Hadi
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has remanded two Bangladeshi nationals, accused of killing prominent political activist Osman Hadi, to 11-day custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The suspects, Faisal Karim Masud alias Rahul and Alamgir Hossain, were apprehended by the West Bengal Special Task Force while attempting to re-enter Bangladesh. Their arrest follows the daytime murder of Hadi in Dhaka, an incident that incited significant unrest in Bangladesh.

Prosecutors argue that extensive investigation is required to unveil the conspiracy, with the court granting the NIA's request for custody. Hadi's death occurred after being shot on December 12, 2025, before he was flown to Singapore for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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