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Pushing the Gas Pedal: Expanding PNG Networks in Urban India

The Indian government emphasizes rapid expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) networks due to concerns over LPG supply amid West Asia conflict. Key actions include a single-window clearance system, infrastructure integration, and boosting PNG connections to ensure energy security and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:37 IST
Pushing the Gas Pedal: Expanding PNG Networks in Urban India
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre, on Saturday, underscored the urgent need to expand piped natural gas (PNG) networks across urban areas due to potential disturbances in LPG supply from the West Asia conflict.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stressed priorities like a streamlined clearance system and integrating gas pipelines into city planning.

An ambitious target of 50 lakh new PNG connections was announced, stressing that improved infrastructure could shore up energy security and foster urban economic growth.

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