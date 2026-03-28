Pushing the Gas Pedal: Expanding PNG Networks in Urban India
The Indian government emphasizes rapid expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) networks due to concerns over LPG supply amid West Asia conflict. Key actions include a single-window clearance system, infrastructure integration, and boosting PNG connections to ensure energy security and economic growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Centre, on Saturday, underscored the urgent need to expand piped natural gas (PNG) networks across urban areas due to potential disturbances in LPG supply from the West Asia conflict.
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stressed priorities like a streamlined clearance system and integrating gas pipelines into city planning.
An ambitious target of 50 lakh new PNG connections was announced, stressing that improved infrastructure could shore up energy security and foster urban economic growth.
ALSO READ
Journey of Jag Vasant: LPG Transfer amidst West Asia Tensions
A New Era for India's Aviation: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport
Chhattisgarh's Crackdown on LPG Hoarding Amid West Asia Tensions
LPG Supply Chain Disruption: India's Strategic Move Amidst Strait of Hormuz Tensions
VinFast Powers Up: New EV SUVs Rev Up India's Roads