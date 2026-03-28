Pushing the Gas Pedal: Expanding PNG Networks in Urban India

The Centre, on Saturday, underscored the urgent need to expand piped natural gas (PNG) networks across urban areas due to potential disturbances in LPG supply from the West Asia conflict.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stressed priorities like a streamlined clearance system and integrating gas pipelines into city planning.

An ambitious target of 50 lakh new PNG connections was announced, stressing that improved infrastructure could shore up energy security and foster urban economic growth.