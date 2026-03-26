Legal Battles in Manhattan: Maduro Seeks Dismissal of Drug Charges
Amidst a legal storm, Nicolás Maduro, the former Venezuelan leader, fights U.S. drug trafficking charges. His lawyer argues the U.S. is blocking Venezuela from funding his defense. Captured by U.S. forces and now facing trial, Maduro challenges the charges, emphasizing his right to legal representation.
Nicolás Maduro's legal team appealed for dismissal of U.S. drug trafficking charges, citing financial hindrances imposed by the United States. Maduro, alongside his wife Cilia Flores, appeared in Manhattan federal court, challenging the charges while donning prison uniforms.
Their lawyer, Barry Pollack, highlighted infringed rights under the Sixth Amendment, stressing that the couple's inability to access Venezuelan state funds impedes their chosen legal defense. Prosecutors argue Maduro's lack of U.S. recognition since 2019 undercuts their claim.
Captured in a covert U.S. operation, Maduro faces narcoterrorism conspiracy charges. President Trump hinted at further legal actions, while tensions rise with pro and anti-Maduro demonstrations unfolding outside the courthouse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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