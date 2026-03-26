Sheesh Mahal Scandal: Unveiling a Dark Chapter of Corruption

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has labeled the former residence of her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, as a 'dark chapter of corruption'. The residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by BJP leaders, is accused of financial irregularities in renovation and costly interiors.

The bungalow, located at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, has become the center of a political storm, with Gupta assuring a tight probe by the Assembly's Public Accounts Committee. She vowed that every rupee of public money would be accounted for, promising strict action against those responsible.

A video released by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh highlights the lavish interiors of the residence, raising questions about the escalation of renovation costs from Rs 8 crore to nearly Rs 62 crore. Gupta has urged Delhi residents to view the video and understand how their public funds were utilized, asserting the need for transparency and accountability.