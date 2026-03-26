Balancing Act: Children's Social Media Use Under Scrutiny

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has expressed significant concerns regarding children's exposure to social media, emphasizing the need for balance between freedom of speech, innovation, and regulation. Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Vaishnaw referenced a recent US court ruling holding social media firms accountable for addiction, drawing attention to the global nature of the issue.

The minister highlighted that parents worldwide feel the pressure of social media's impact on children's mental growth and development. Vaishnaw noted various interactions with international counterparts who share similar concerns, advocating for ongoing dialogue with social media platforms to find sustainable solutions.

Echoing French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to ban social media for children under 15 in France, Vaishnaw called for a consensus-driven approach. Recent measures by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to limit social media use among minors underscore the urgency of creating appropriate regulatory frameworks that balance rights and responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)