Ganjam Court Delivers Justice in Heinous Crime Case
A POCSO court in Odisha sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the 2023 rape and murder of his minor sister-in-law. The verdict arrived after reviewing 11 witness statements. An order for the victim's family compensation was also issued by Judge Pranati Pattnaik.
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In a landmark judgment, a POCSO court in Ganjam district, Odisha, has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of his minor sister-in-law, a crime committed in 2023. The ruling, delivered by Additional District Judge Pranati Pattnaik, followed a thorough examination of 11 witness statements.
The court, recognizing the gravity of the crime, has ordered the district legal services authority to award Rs 8 lakh to the victim's family as compensation. This was confirmed by Narayan Panda, the special public prosecutor on the case.
The incident came to light when the victim's father reported his daughter missing on August 21, 2023. Police investigations led to the discovery of her body in a forest under the Buguda police jurisdiction, resulting in the arrest of the accused two days later.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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