Shocking Crime in Jharkhand: SIT Probes Murder of Teenage Girl

The chilling murder of a 13-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district has led to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), police reported on Thursday. The Bishnugarh Sub Divisional Police Officer, B N Prasad, confirmed that the probe was initiated after the girl's body was found on Wednesday, a day following her disappearance during a religious procession.

Investigators have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, hoping to ascertain if sexual assault occurred, with Prasad hinting at grim preliminary findings. A stick was found inserted in the victim's private parts, escalating suspicions of a heinous crime. An FIR lodged by the victim's mother accuses unidentified persons of rape, adding pressure on law enforcement to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators.

The case has sparked political outrage, with BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu lambasting the state government's handling of law and order. Sahu announced plans to visit the victim's family, branding the crime a stark failure of governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)