Federal Probe into Minnesota's Voter Records

The Minnesota Secretary of State's office has received a grand jury subpoena demanding the submission of specific voter records. The request is part of a federal investigation into allegations of non-U.S. citizens registering to vote or casting ballots unlawfully.

This investigation is being conducted by the Department of Justice in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security, according to a U.S. law enforcement official. The initial report about the subpoena was made by CBS News.

However, neither the Minnesota Secretary of State, the Department of Homeland Security, nor the Department of Justice have commented on the situation following a request for remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)