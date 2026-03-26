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Jammu and Kashmir SEC Unveils Panchayat Electoral Roll Revision

The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission has announced the annual revision of the panchayat electoral roll, starting with a draft on March 27, 2026. Eligible voters can file claims and objections until April 29, with the final roll published on May 15 after special camps and revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir SEC Unveils Panchayat Electoral Roll Revision
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission has initiated the annual revision of the panchayat electoral roll, set to begin on April 1 as the qualifying date, with the draft roll open for public scrutiny on March 27, 2026.

Eligible voters have until April 29 to submit claims, objections, and corrections to the draft roll, which is prepared according to the J-K Panchayati Raj Act. Special camps will be held at polling locations to facilitate the process on select dates in April.

Officials, including Electoral Registration Officers and Panchayat Election Booth Officials, will assist voters during this period, with the revised final electoral roll scheduled for publication on May 15.

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