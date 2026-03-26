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Tragic Family Incident: Mother and Three Children Perish in Well

In a heart-wrenching incident in Vijayapura district, a 28-year-old woman named Rajashree allegedly took her own life and that of her three young children. The tragic event unfolded in Miragi village, with police investigating family circumstances and motives behind the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:46 IST
Tragic Family Incident: Mother and Three Children Perish in Well
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In a devastating incident from Vijayapura district, Rajashree Shankarappa Hallur, a 28-year-old woman, allegedly died by suicide along with her three minor children. The tragic event occurred in Miragi village within Indi Taluk, leaving the community in shock.

The woman reportedly threw her children, Anushree, Tanu, and Santosh, into a well before jumping in herself, according to preliminary police information. Her husband, Shankarappa, a bus driver, was away from the village at the time of the incident, adding another layer of tragedy to the unfolding story.

The police have visited the site to gather information, but the exact cause of the incident is still under investigation. Authorities are awaiting the return of the husband and family members for further proceedings, while a detailed inquiry continues into this somber event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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