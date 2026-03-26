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Tragedy in Jharkhand: Fatal Air Ambulance Crash Investigation

A 40-year-old Beechcraft C90A aircraft from Redbird Airways crashed in Jharkhand, killing all seven onboard. The flight's emergency location transmitter failed to activate. Investigations by AAIB reveal that the aircraft's last communication was with Kolkata ATC, before the crash near Simaria's forests. Weather conditions and fuel are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:49 IST
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Fatal Air Ambulance Crash Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal air crash involving a 40-year-old Redbird Airways Beechcraft C90A has left seven dead in Jharkhand, as per a preliminary AAIB report. The emergency location transmitter failed to activate, leading to a delayed response to the tragic incident.

The air ambulance, en route from Ranchi to Delhi, crashed in Chatra district's forested area shortly after takeoff. Despite last communications with ATC Kolkata at 7:19 pm IST, no further transmissions were received before the crash at 7:24 pm.

Authorities are examining fuel samples and weather conditions as part of their ongoing investigation. Insights from Ranchi and Kolkata ATC facilities and meteorological data are being analyzed to determine the circumstances leading to the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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