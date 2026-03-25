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Punjab's Pledge: Swift Resolution for Employee Grievances

The Punjab government, led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, is prioritizing employee welfare by holding discussions with various union representatives. The government aims to provide a timely resolution to their issues via a transparent grievance system, reinforcing its commitment to employee support under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:29 IST
Punjab's Pledge: Swift Resolution for Employee Grievances
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The Punjab government has reaffirmed its commitment to employee welfare, promising timely resolution of grievances. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced this following meetings with various employee unions.

Cheema, head of the Cabinet sub-committee on employee issues, engaged with representatives to discuss their concerns, highlighting the government's dedication to ensuring their needs are addressed promptly.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the administration is striving to implement a transparent and responsive grievance redressal system, Cheema added, emphasizing regular interactions with employee groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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