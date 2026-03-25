Punjab's Pledge: Swift Resolution for Employee Grievances

The Punjab government has reaffirmed its commitment to employee welfare, promising timely resolution of grievances. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced this following meetings with various employee unions.

Cheema, head of the Cabinet sub-committee on employee issues, engaged with representatives to discuss their concerns, highlighting the government's dedication to ensuring their needs are addressed promptly.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the administration is striving to implement a transparent and responsive grievance redressal system, Cheema added, emphasizing regular interactions with employee groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)