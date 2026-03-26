Trump Aims for Resolution: Tensions Ease as US and Iran Engage in Talks

In recent days, US President Donald Trump has expressed a strong desire to bring the conflict with Iran to a swift conclusion, as per reports from the Wall Street Journal. Citing insiders familiar with the matter, President Trump reportedly informed advisors that he believes the situation is nearing its end, following a publicly outlined four-to-six-week timeline.

This timeline aligns with an upcoming mid-May summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. President Trump, during remarks at the NRCC Annual Fundraising Dinner, boasted of resolving eight previous conflicts and committed to repeating such success with Iran. He noted that no leader has been more reluctant for leadership than Iran's, amid shifting dynamics in the Middle East.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced Trump's stance, stating that he does not bluff and would not hesitate to unleash severe consequences should Iran miscalculate Washington's resolve. Despite threats, Iran has insisted any cessation will be on its terms, vowing to continue defenses until its demands are satisfied.

(With inputs from agencies.)