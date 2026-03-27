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Kerala High Court Queries ECI on Handling Hate Speech in Elections

The Kerala High Court raised concerns over handling communal remarks in elections, focusing on BJP's B Gopalakrishnan's campaign video. The court directed the ECI to address a complaint by KSU leader Gokul K, while questioning the efficacy of the Model Code of Conduct in preventing harmful political rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:26 IST
Kerala High Court Queries ECI on Handling Hate Speech in Elections
B Gopalakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) on how it handles candidates making hate or communal remarks during elections. This inquiry emerged amid a case involving BJP's B Gopalakrishnan, accused of making divisive statements in a campaign video.

In response to a plea by KSU leader Gokul K, the court instructed the ECI to address his complaint. He alleged inaction against Gopalakrishnan's video, which critics claim promoted communal tension. The court mandated that ECI resolve the complaint within two months.

The court criticized the governmental process under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), stating many duties and rulings go unfulfilled. However, the ECI clarified that the MCC aims to ensure fair play in elections without obstructing court directives or statutory obligations.

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