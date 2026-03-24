Brendon McCullum: Leading England's Cricket Transformation Amidst Challenges

Brendon McCullum will continue to serve as head coach for England's cricket team in all formats, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), despite the team's recent underwhelming performance and concerns surrounding their dressing-room atmosphere.

Ben Stokes is set to remain the test captain, supported by Harry Brook as vice-captain, while Rob Key retains his role as managing director of England's men's cricket. This decision follows a comprehensive ECB review prompted by the team's 4-1 loss in the recent Ashes series in Australia.

The ECB expressed confidence in their leadership core, focusing on moving forward and implementing lessons learned from past failures. Reports of tension between McCullum and Stokes have surfaced, but both parties continue to extend mutual support, with McCullum contracted to oversee the team until next year's 50-over World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)