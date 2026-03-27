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Diplomatic Tensions Surge: Knife-Wielding Incident at Chinese Embassy in Tokyo

Japan's expression of regret over a Japanese military officer's break-in at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo falls short, according to China's foreign ministry. Key details remain undisclosed, prompting China's demand for a comprehensive explanation. The incident highlights escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:49 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Surge: Knife-Wielding Incident at Chinese Embassy in Tokyo
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In a recent diplomatic dispute, Japan has expressed regret following a break-in by a Japanese military officer at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo. However, China's foreign ministry deems this response insufficient.

During a regular news conference, Lin Jian, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, criticized Japan's lack of transparency regarding the incident's specifics.

China has urged Japan to provide a comprehensive and reasonable explanation, signaling heightened diplomatic tensions between the two Asian powers.

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