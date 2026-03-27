Omar Abdullah Urges Diplomatic Action to End Iran Conflict

In a passionate plea, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the ongoing war in Iran, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to employ diplomatic means to halt the conflict. Abdullah expressed deep condolences for the loss of lives, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The assembly session witnessed heated debates, with parties like the National Conference, CPI(M), and Congress voicing support for Iran, while BJP legislators focused on regional issues. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather faced challenges in maintaining order as differing opinions clashed.

The chief minister emphasized the war's impact on humanity, questioning the unclear motives behind it and highlighting its repercussions even within Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah called for collective action, leveraging India's diplomatic relations to promote peace and alleviate the suffering in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)