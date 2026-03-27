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Omar Abdullah Urges Diplomatic Action to End Iran Conflict

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the war in Iran and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use diplomatic channels to end it. The assembly session became chaotic as legislators debated the issue, highlighting the war's humanitarian impact and the need for diplomatic intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:47 IST
Omar Abdullah Urges Diplomatic Action to End Iran Conflict
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In a passionate plea, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the ongoing war in Iran, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to employ diplomatic means to halt the conflict. Abdullah expressed deep condolences for the loss of lives, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The assembly session witnessed heated debates, with parties like the National Conference, CPI(M), and Congress voicing support for Iran, while BJP legislators focused on regional issues. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather faced challenges in maintaining order as differing opinions clashed.

The chief minister emphasized the war's impact on humanity, questioning the unclear motives behind it and highlighting its repercussions even within Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah called for collective action, leveraging India's diplomatic relations to promote peace and alleviate the suffering in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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