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Tensions Rise as Knife-Wielding Incident Strains Sino-Japanese Relations

A Japanese military officer's break-in at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo has strained Sino-Japanese relations. While Japan expressed regret, China demands a thorough investigation. The incident adds tension to already fragile ties, with calls for accountability and preventive measures from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:54 IST
Tensions Rise as Knife-Wielding Incident Strains Sino-Japanese Relations
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Japan faces diplomatic pressure after a Japanese military officer forcibly entered the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, armed with a knife. Despite Japan's expression of regret, the Chinese foreign ministry criticizes the response as inadequate.

Lin Jian, the foreign ministry's spokesperson, emphasized the need for Japan to elaborate on the incident, while Japan's top government spokesperson, Minoru Kihara, termed the event regrettable and promised preventive actions.

With existing tensions since Japan's stance on Taiwan, the incident intensifies Sino-Japanese relations. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed that efforts are underway for a thorough police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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