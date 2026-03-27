Tensions Rise as Knife-Wielding Incident Strains Sino-Japanese Relations

Japan faces diplomatic pressure after a Japanese military officer forcibly entered the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, armed with a knife. Despite Japan's expression of regret, the Chinese foreign ministry criticizes the response as inadequate.

Lin Jian, the foreign ministry's spokesperson, emphasized the need for Japan to elaborate on the incident, while Japan's top government spokesperson, Minoru Kihara, termed the event regrettable and promised preventive actions.

With existing tensions since Japan's stance on Taiwan, the incident intensifies Sino-Japanese relations. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed that efforts are underway for a thorough police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)