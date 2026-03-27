Punjab Cracks Down on Illegal Tobacco Network

A major crackdown by the Punjab government unearthed illegal tobacco products valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore. This operation, spearheaded by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, aimed at clamping down on tax evasion following recent tobacco tax hikes.

Simultaneous raids were conducted across the state at eight different locations, including both registered and unregistered firms. Investigation teams from key cities such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Jalandhar led these inspections. The result was the discovery of vast quantities of tobacco products, notably 1.32 lakh packs of cigarettes and 18,472 packs of bidis, lacking proper invoices.

A tax liability exceeding Rs 50 lakh has been determined, with Rs 12 lakh already recovered, as efforts for full recovery continue. Minister Cheema has reaffirmed the government's commitment to taking stringent actions against tax evasion, emphasizing the importance of adherence to regulations by traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)