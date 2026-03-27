Left Menu

Punjab Cracks Down on Illegal Tobacco Network

The Punjab government, led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, has uncovered illegal tobacco products worth Rs 1.5 crore. The coordinated statewide drive targeted tax evasion, resulting in large seizures of cigarettes, bidis, and other tobacco items. Authorities are imposing penalties and urging compliance among traders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Punjab | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:21 IST
Punjab Cracks Down on Illegal Tobacco Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major crackdown by the Punjab government unearthed illegal tobacco products valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore. This operation, spearheaded by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, aimed at clamping down on tax evasion following recent tobacco tax hikes.

Simultaneous raids were conducted across the state at eight different locations, including both registered and unregistered firms. Investigation teams from key cities such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Jalandhar led these inspections. The result was the discovery of vast quantities of tobacco products, notably 1.32 lakh packs of cigarettes and 18,472 packs of bidis, lacking proper invoices.

A tax liability exceeding Rs 50 lakh has been determined, with Rs 12 lakh already recovered, as efforts for full recovery continue. Minister Cheema has reaffirmed the government's commitment to taking stringent actions against tax evasion, emphasizing the importance of adherence to regulations by traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged Rs 700 Crore Scam in Kerala Cooperative Software Procurement

Alleged Rs 700 Crore Scam in Kerala Cooperative Software Procurement

 India
2
Roy Hodgson's Triumphant Return: Guiding Bristol City Forward

Roy Hodgson's Triumphant Return: Guiding Bristol City Forward

 Global
3
Escalation in the Middle East: Rising Tensions and Global Impact

Escalation in the Middle East: Rising Tensions and Global Impact

 United Arab Emirates
4
Young Man Arrested for Alleged Links with Pakistani Terrorist

Young Man Arrested for Alleged Links with Pakistani Terrorist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026