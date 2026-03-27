UN Report Exposes Syria's Alarming Sectarian Clashes

The United Nations has released a damning report indicating that Syria has failed to investigate its forces' involvement in sectarian violence last summer, leaving a death toll of over 1,700 people, mostly from the Druze minority. In response, UN officials have urged the Syrian government to hold accountable those responsible within its ranks.

The summer clashes in Sweida, heavily affecting the Druze community, led to the displacement of approximately 200,000 individuals. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has committed to probing the incidents, but human rights groups criticize the lack of tangible accountability measures for the civilian-targeted attacks.

The UN report highlights systematic atrocities, including looting, burning of religious sites, and civilian abductions. Hospitals in Sweida and Daraa were overwhelmed by the influx of casualties, and responders faced harrowing challenges in body identification and burials amidst the ongoing civil unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)