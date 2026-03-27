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Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Return Amid Family Crisis

Savannah Guthrie is returning to NBC's 'Today' show more than two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing. The emotional return comes amid ongoing family struggles to find Nancy, who disappeared from Arizona. The family has received ransom notes and offered a $1 million reward for her recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:13 IST
Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Return Amid Family Crisis
  • Country:
  • United States

Savannah Guthrie is making a poignant return to NBC's 'Today' show on April 6, marking her first appearance since January 30. This return follows her mother, Nancy Guthrie's, unresolved disappearance in Arizona over two months ago.

In a candid interview on Friday, Guthrie expressed the complex emotions involved in returning to her role. 'It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness, and I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not. But I can't not come back, because it's my family,' she shared.

The Guthrie family continues to grapple with uncertainty, having received ransom notes and offering a $1 million reward for any information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery. Savannah's return to the 'Today' show underscores her commitment to both her professional family and personal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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