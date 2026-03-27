Spain Calls for UN Leadership Amidst Global Conflicts
Spanish Ambassador to India Juan Antonio March Pujol emphasized the importance of the UN in leading global conflict resolution, amid criticism and ongoing conflicts worldwide. He advocated for India's inclusion in the UNSC and reinforced Spain's commitment to UN norms in handling international issues.
- Country:
- India
During a speech at the Times Now Summit 2026, Spanish Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, highlighted Spain's stance on global conflicts. He advocated for the United Nations' leadership in resolving international disputes, emphasizing that external actions and military confrontations are not viable solutions.
Pujol also expressed Spain's unwavering support for India's entry into the UN Security Council, calling for a more inclusive and peaceful approach compared to existing permanent members. His remarks come amidst criticism directed at the UN's effectiveness in handling multiple global conflicts.
The Spanish envoy reiterated the importance of preserving the United Nations, noting that Spain complies with UN norms, even in military strategic decisions. He reflected on Spain's democratic evolution and stressed the necessity of intelligent and diplomatic approaches to conflict resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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