Delhi Court Denies Sidduiqi's Document Plea Amid Ongoing ED Probe

In a decision that underscores the complexities of ongoing investigations, a Delhi court has declined the request of Al-Falah group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui for access to documents not relied upon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in their chargesheet. This decision comes as Siddiqui faces charges of money laundering linked to alleged fraud in his institutions.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan, emphasizing that the case is still at the pre-cognisance stage, ruled that the list of unrelied documents cannot be disclosed at this juncture as it may prejudice the ongoing investigation. The judge's ruling adheres to the precedent set by a 2025 Supreme Court judgment, which permits disclosure only at the post-cognisance stage.

The fallout from this case is multi-faceted, as Siddiqui's educational institution is under scrutiny for diverting significant funds and alleged misrepresentation of accreditation. With his bail applications pending, Siddiqui's legal team sought this information to identify potential exculpatory evidence. However, the court has scheduled further discussions on the ED's charges on April 29.