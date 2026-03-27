Controversy Over Afghan Asylum Seeker's 15-Year Sentence

An Afghan national, Ahmad Mulakhil, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Britain. The case ignited protests and political discord after it was revealed he was an asylum seeker whose status was not initially disclosed by law enforcement.

Mulakhil, 23, was convicted at Warwick Crown Court for the rape and additional charges, including child abduction and making indecent images. The court heard that the victim misrepresented her age as 19, but Judge Kristina Montgomery emphasized Mulakhil's awareness of her actual age as under 16.

The ruling has fueled debates between anti-immigration activists, who claim such incidents pose a community threat, and pro-migrant defenders, who argue that far-right agendas are exaggerating these events to incite community tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)