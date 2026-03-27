Syria's Sectarian Clashes: UN Report Highlights Uninvestigated Atrocities

A damning United Nations report has accused Syria of failing to investigate sectarian violence that resulted in the deaths of at least 1,700 people, primarily from the Druze minority. Released on Friday, the report urged the Syrian government to hold those responsible for the attacks accountable.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry declared that targeted sectarian assaults against both Druze and Bedouin communities last summer caused widespread displacement and a humanitarian crisis. President Ahmad al-Sharaa's promise to investigate has yet to yield tangible results.

Human rights groups and UN investigators stress that systematic violence and insufficient accountability measures demand urgent action from the Syrian government to foster reconciliation and prevent future atrocities amidst growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)