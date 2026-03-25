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Tensions Flares in Manipur Over Security Forces Vehicle Incident

Violent protests ensued in Manipur's Churachandpur district after a road accident involving security forces injured two civilians. The incident led to an uproar as locals accused the vehicle's driver of fleeing the scene. Additional forces were deployed to control the situation, which had escalated to setting a vehicle on fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:27 IST
Tensions Flares in Manipur Over Security Forces Vehicle Incident
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  • India

A road accident involving a security forces vehicle in Manipur's Churachandpur district sparked violent protests on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 6.30 p.m., when the vehicle allegedly struck two civilians on a two-wheeler in the Tuibong area, according to officials.

The injured were quickly taken to the hospital, treated, and discharged. Eyewitnesses claim the security forces' vehicle did not stop, which infuriated local residents, igniting protests that quickly turned violent, with a separate security forces vehicle being set ablaze.

To control the chaos, additional security personnel were dispatched to the scene, deploying tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The situation was finally brought under control, but the incident has since heightened tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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