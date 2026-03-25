Tensions Flares in Manipur Over Security Forces Vehicle Incident

A road accident involving a security forces vehicle in Manipur's Churachandpur district sparked violent protests on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 6.30 p.m., when the vehicle allegedly struck two civilians on a two-wheeler in the Tuibong area, according to officials.

The injured were quickly taken to the hospital, treated, and discharged. Eyewitnesses claim the security forces' vehicle did not stop, which infuriated local residents, igniting protests that quickly turned violent, with a separate security forces vehicle being set ablaze.

To control the chaos, additional security personnel were dispatched to the scene, deploying tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The situation was finally brought under control, but the incident has since heightened tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)