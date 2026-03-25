Deadly Ambush: Militants Target Security Forces in Northwestern Nigeria
In Kebbi state, northwestern Nigeria, armed militants ambushed security forces, resulting in the deaths of nine soldiers, a police officer, and a resident. The ambush occurred in Shanga council area as they responded to a pending attack warning. Burned vehicles and loss of life marked the assault.
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In a tragic incident in northwestern Nigeria's Kebbi state, armed militants launched a deadly ambush against security forces on Tuesday night. The attackers fatally shot nine soldiers, a police officer, and one resident in Shanga council area.
According to Yahaya Sarki, a spokesman for the Kebbi state government, the security forces were responding to warnings about a potential militant attack when they were targeted. The ambush occurred in the village of Giron Masa, where militants opened fire, resulting in significant loss of life.
Sarki shared images depicting burned vehicles abandoned on a dusty road amid dense forests, highlighting the aftermath of the attack. The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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