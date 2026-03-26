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Security Forces Dismantle Illegal Bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul District

Security forces in Manipur's Ukhrul district have dismantled six illegal bunkers used in recent armed clashes between local groups. This operation aimed to reduce violence in the Litan area, where tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers have resulted in injuries and destruction of property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:23 IST
Security Forces Dismantle Illegal Bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul District
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Security forces have successfully dismantled six illegal bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul district, as reported by police officials on Thursday. These structures were involved in recent violent clashes in the Litan area, leading to injuries and heightened tensions.

The operation continued from Wednesday, targeting bunkers located in Litan and Mongkat Chepu Upper village areas. Officials noted that the dismantling rendered most bunkers in violence-prone Litan ineffective, with security forces remaining vigilant to curb further violence.

The operation came as tensions escalated between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers following clashes earlier this year that saw over 30 homes set ablaze. Security forces continue area domination efforts to thwart further hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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