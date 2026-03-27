Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Calendar

A comprehensive schedule of major global events unfolding over the next two months provides insight into the international political and economic landscape. Key engagements include the G7 ministerial meeting in France, the WTO ministerial conference in Cameroon, and multiple high-profile visits by world leaders to foster diplomatic relations.

The calendar also marks significant anniversaries such as the Smolensk Tragedy and the sinking of the Titanic. Notable international observances, including World Health Day, World Autism Awareness Day, and International Museum Day, punctuate this period, reflecting global focus on social issues.

Elections scheduled globally include those in Hungary, Peru, Benin, Bulgaria, and Cabo Verde, while notable summits like the ASEAN Summit in Manila and Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi are key highlights. These events are pivotal in shaping global governance, economy, and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)