Historic U.S.-China Diplomatic Visits Rescheduled Amid Global Tensions
President Donald Trump announced plans for a state visit to China on May 14-15 to meet with President Xi Jinping, after it was postponed due to the Iran war. The agenda includes critical discussions on tariffs, Taiwan, and technology. A reciprocal visit to Washington is planned later this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:21 IST
President Donald Trump is set to make a state visit to China from May 14-15, meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in a move aimed at reducing global tensions.
This long-anticipated visit, postponed due to the ongoing Iran conflict, is set to be a monumental event with wide-ranging talks.
Discussions will include sensitive topics such as tariffs, Taiwan, and advanced technologies, while a reciprocal visit by Xi to Washington is expected later this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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