Delhi Faces Water Supply Disruptions: Key Areas Affected

Key areas in North and Central Delhi are experiencing reduced water supply due to technical issues at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, as reported by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday.

Residents in places such as Chanakyapuri, Kashmere Gate, and Paharganj will now receive water either in the morning or evening, and not twice daily as before. The constraints will last for the next few days, according to a senior DJB official.

The disruption stems from damage to a 600-mm diameter pipeline at the plant since March 22, affecting several zones, including areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). DJB teams are working diligently to resolve the issue, currently operating two pump sets capable of pumping 18 million gallons per day. Apologies were extended to the public for the inconvenience caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)