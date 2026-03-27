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Delhi Faces Water Supply Disruptions: Key Areas Affected

Water supply in key areas of North and Central Delhi, including Chanakyapuri and Kashmere Gate, will be limited due to issues at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant. The Delhi Jal Board states that water supply will be available only once a day, either in the morning or evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:41 IST
Delhi Faces Water Supply Disruptions: Key Areas Affected
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Key areas in North and Central Delhi are experiencing reduced water supply due to technical issues at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, as reported by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday.

Residents in places such as Chanakyapuri, Kashmere Gate, and Paharganj will now receive water either in the morning or evening, and not twice daily as before. The constraints will last for the next few days, according to a senior DJB official.

The disruption stems from damage to a 600-mm diameter pipeline at the plant since March 22, affecting several zones, including areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). DJB teams are working diligently to resolve the issue, currently operating two pump sets capable of pumping 18 million gallons per day. Apologies were extended to the public for the inconvenience caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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