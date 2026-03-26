Chandrawal Water Plant Gears Up for Full Restoration

Efforts are underway to fully restore water pumping capacity at Delhi's Chandrawal water treatment plant by Thursday afternoon, officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) confirmed.

Since the damage to a 600-mm diameter pipeline on March 22, various parts of central Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas have experienced water issues. Dedicated DJB teams have been working around the clock to resolve the problem.

Senior officials report that water supply should return to normal levels by Thursday afternoon, with two operational pump sets currently managing 18 million gallons per day. Monitoring remains ongoing, committed to ensuring prompt resumption of full services.