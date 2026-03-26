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Chandrawal Water Plant Gears Up for Full Restoration

The Chandrawal water treatment plant in Delhi is set to fully restore its pumping capacity by Thursday afternoon. Damaged in March, efforts have been ongoing to address the issue affecting several central Delhi areas. The Delhi Jal Board has been tirelessly working to resolve this disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:09 IST
Chandrawal Water Plant Gears Up for Full Restoration
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Efforts are underway to fully restore water pumping capacity at Delhi's Chandrawal water treatment plant by Thursday afternoon, officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) confirmed.

Since the damage to a 600-mm diameter pipeline on March 22, various parts of central Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas have experienced water issues. Dedicated DJB teams have been working around the clock to resolve the problem.

Senior officials report that water supply should return to normal levels by Thursday afternoon, with two operational pump sets currently managing 18 million gallons per day. Monitoring remains ongoing, committed to ensuring prompt resumption of full services.

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