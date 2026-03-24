Rishabh Pant's Smiling Comeback: A Game-Changer for LSG in IPL 2026

Rishabh Pant, the dynamic Indian wicketkeeper-batter, is poised for a transformative year with the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, according to head coach Justin Langer. Langer, emphasizing Pant's infectious enthusiasm, stated that the cricketer is at his best when joyful and confident, which he believes will translate into exceptional leadership on the field.

Pant, who became IPL's costliest player at Rs 27 crore, faced setbacks last year with LSG finishing seventh. Langer highlights the importance of Pant's new-found ease within the team, pointing out that recognizing and harnessing Pant's lively disposition is crucial as they look forward to a successful season.

The team, with a stellar top order featuring international cricket stalwarts like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran, used strategic auctions to bolster their squad. Coaches like Bharat Arun and director of cricket, Tom Moody, have laid a robust foundation for development, aiming to blend seasoned expertise with emerging talent, such as Mohammed Shami guiding young bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)