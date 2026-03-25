Faf du Plessis Advocates for Rishabh Pant's No. 3 Spot in IPL

Faf du Plessis, former captain of South Africa, believes Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant should seize the No. 3 batting position for optimal performance in the upcoming IPL season. Du Plessis emphasizes the need for Pant to rein in his high-risk playing tactics and focus on delivering consistent results.

Pant, who faced challenges last season with inconsistent performances, is advised to harness his abilities, especially after being bought for a record Rs 27 crore. Du Plessis notes that despite Pant's immense talent, his performances in T20 cricket have often fluctuated, urging a more calculated approach when batting.

According to du Plessis, Pant's current strike rate does not reflect his potential, and employing a strategic mindset, akin to elite T20 players, could transform him into a high-impact player. Pant should utilize a specific game plan, aiming for consistency and adjusting his strategy as per the match situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)