Faf du Plessis Advocates for Rishabh Pant's No. 3 Spot in IPL
Faf du Plessis suggests that Rishabh Pant should bat at No. 3 in the IPL to maximize his effectiveness. Du Plessis urges Pant to refine his high-risk playing style for greater consistency, highlighting his potential and the need for strategic game planning to leverage his talent and skills.
- Country:
- India
Faf du Plessis, former captain of South Africa, believes Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant should seize the No. 3 batting position for optimal performance in the upcoming IPL season. Du Plessis emphasizes the need for Pant to rein in his high-risk playing tactics and focus on delivering consistent results.
Pant, who faced challenges last season with inconsistent performances, is advised to harness his abilities, especially after being bought for a record Rs 27 crore. Du Plessis notes that despite Pant's immense talent, his performances in T20 cricket have often fluctuated, urging a more calculated approach when batting.
According to du Plessis, Pant's current strike rate does not reflect his potential, and employing a strategic mindset, akin to elite T20 players, could transform him into a high-impact player. Pant should utilize a specific game plan, aiming for consistency and adjusting his strategy as per the match situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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