Bolsonaro's Conditional House Arrest: Political Tensions Ignite

Brazil's former leader Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from a hospital to continue serving a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt, under house arrest. This condition comes after the Supreme Court granted him the concession due to deteriorating health, subject to a review within 90 days.

Bolsonaro left Brasilia's DF Star Hospital for his home in the upscale Jardim Botanico area, accompanied by his family. The 71-year-old's medical difficulties trace back to a stabbing incident in 2018. He governed Brazil from 2019 to 2022, narrowly losing his reelection bid to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Sentenced over plotting to unlawfully remain in power, Bolsonaro maintains his innocence.

His transition to house arrest is conditional; violations could return him to prison. Bolsonaro, who wears an ankle monitor, cannot communicate beyond medical, familial, and legal contacts. This decision by Justice Alexandre de Moraes has stirred criticism from both his supporters and detractors, who debate the leniency of the arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)