Impact of US Visa Reform on Indian Tech Workforce

On Friday, the Indian government informed Parliament about a proposed US Senate bill aimed at reforming H-1B and L-1 visa programs. The bill seeks to address fraud, outsourcing, and the displacement of American workers.

According to Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, the H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act of 2025 remains in the 'introduced' stage, with no current progress. Proposals include higher wage requirements, US worker recruitment mandates, and employment caps in large companies, significantly impacting Indian tech workers if passed.

Furthermore, the US Department of Labor's 'Project Firewall' initiative intends to ensure adherence to existing visa regulations through audits and penalties. This move highlights ongoing efforts to protect American employment while affecting Indian nationals. The Indian government continues diplomatic engagements with the US concerning skilled worker mobility.