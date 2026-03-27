Left Menu

Impact of US Visa Reform on Indian Tech Workforce

The Indian government acknowledged a US Senate bill proposing H-1B and L-1 visa reforms intended to curb misuse and protect American jobs. Key changes may drastically alter work visa conditions affecting Indian professionals, including higher wage thresholds and capped employment numbers. Project Firewall seeks stricter compliance enforcement for safeguarding US workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:08 IST
Impact of US Visa Reform on Indian Tech Workforce
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Indian government informed Parliament about a proposed US Senate bill aimed at reforming H-1B and L-1 visa programs. The bill seeks to address fraud, outsourcing, and the displacement of American workers.

According to Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, the H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act of 2025 remains in the 'introduced' stage, with no current progress. Proposals include higher wage requirements, US worker recruitment mandates, and employment caps in large companies, significantly impacting Indian tech workers if passed.

Furthermore, the US Department of Labor's 'Project Firewall' initiative intends to ensure adherence to existing visa regulations through audits and penalties. This move highlights ongoing efforts to protect American employment while affecting Indian nationals. The Indian government continues diplomatic engagements with the US concerning skilled worker mobility.

TRENDING

1
Patan's Bus Port: A Modern Marvel in Transportation

Patan's Bus Port: A Modern Marvel in Transportation

 India
2
Smart Meters and School Fee Reforms: Himachal's New Initiatives

Smart Meters and School Fee Reforms: Himachal's New Initiatives

 India
3
Punjab Government Paves Path for Enhanced Trader Grievance Resolution

Punjab Government Paves Path for Enhanced Trader Grievance Resolution

 India
4
Iran's Verdict on U.S. Peace Proposal Looms

Iran's Verdict on U.S. Peace Proposal Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026