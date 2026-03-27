Karnataka Minister Launches Campaign on MGNREGA vs VB-G RAM G

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has unveiled a campaign to underscore the distinctions between MGNREGA and the VB-G RAM G scheme. This initiative involves sending nearly 95,000 letters to Gram Panchayat representatives throughout Karnataka.

Officials express concerns over the implications of recent modifications on rural livelihoods and Panchayat autonomy. The Minister for Rural Development emphasizes that MGNREGA is a legal guarantee safeguarding rural families' dignity and livelihoods.

The initiative aims to inform grassroots representatives about the frameworks and implications for rural work and Panchayat functions, underlining the importance of protecting constitutional values and decentralised governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)