Jammu and Kashmir Police Bust High-Stakes Job Fraud Racket

In a significant breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police dismantled a job fraud and extortion racket on Friday, apprehending five suspects involved in the crime.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Sharma disclosed that the group deceived young individuals with false overseas job offers, later confining them and issuing ransom demands.

The operation resulted in the rescue of two victims and the recovery of Rs 34 lakhs, with further investigations ongoing to unravel the full extent of the malfeasance.

(With inputs from agencies.)