Jammu and Kashmir Police Bust High-Stakes Job Fraud Racket
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested five individuals linked to a job fraud and extortion racket, rescuing two victims and recovering Rs 34 lakhs. The victims were lured under false pretenses of securing jobs abroad before being held captive, while their families faced ransom demands in Kolkata.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police dismantled a job fraud and extortion racket on Friday, apprehending five suspects involved in the crime.
Superintendent of Police Ajay Sharma disclosed that the group deceived young individuals with false overseas job offers, later confining them and issuing ransom demands.
The operation resulted in the rescue of two victims and the recovery of Rs 34 lakhs, with further investigations ongoing to unravel the full extent of the malfeasance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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