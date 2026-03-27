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West Bengal Man's Alleged Militant Ties Lead to Arrest

A 20-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested by Telangana Police for alleged links with a militant organization. The arrest took place during an operation in Bankura district. Law enforcement is investigating his involvement, with the accused currently in transit remand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:32 IST
West Bengal Man's Alleged Militant Ties Lead to Arrest
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A 20-year-old man from West Bengal's Bankura district has been arrested by the Telangana Police's special task force for alleged connections to a militant organization, as per a police official's statement on Friday.

The suspect was apprehended during a coordinated operation in the Khatra area, according to the officer, and then transferred to Telangana under a transit remand. The arrest was executed through specific intelligence inputs, with ongoing investigations into his possible connections to extremist factions.

Police collaborated with West Bengal's special task force and local law enforcement for the operation. Sources suggest the man may have links to an international terror group and was endeavoring to establish a module in West Bengal. His detention followed the examination of mobile phones seized from three militants previously arrested in Hyderabad. The suspect's mother insists on his innocence, describing him as calm and well-mannered to reporters.

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