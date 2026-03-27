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Tattoo Tells a Tale: The Case of Umesh Khati

A tattoo of his ex-wife's name helped Haryana Police identify a deceased man found on MG Road. The deceased was identified as Umesh Khati from Darjeeling, working in Gurugram. The cause of death remains unconfirmed pending a post-mortem, as his family is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:23 IST
Tattoo Tells a Tale: The Case of Umesh Khati
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A tattoo bearing his ex-wife's name proved instrumental in identifying the body of a man discovered last week on MG Road, according to Haryana Police. The individual, identified as Umesh Khati from Darjeeling, had been residing in Gurugram, working in the catering industry.

Police received information on March 22 regarding an unidentified body found near the Power House Gate on MG Road. During investigations, authorities observed the name 'Nisha' tattooed on the chest, which turned out to be a crucial clue leading to the identification of the deceased as Umesh Khati. Senior police officers confirmed that 'Nisha' was the name of Khati's divorced wife.

Khati, who lived alone due to his divorce, was seen infrequently in Darjeeling post-separation. Investigators suggest accidental suffocation as a possible cause of death, though they await post-mortem results for confirmation, contingent upon family arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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