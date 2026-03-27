Tragedy Strikes: Four Children Drown in Ganga River

In a tragic accident, four children lost their lives while bathing in the Ganga river near Bampur village, under the Manda police station limits in Yamuna Nagar, on Friday morning. The victims, identified as Kunal (12), Deepak (17), Nihal (10), and Kamlesh (10), were confirmed drowned, with the recovery of their bodies soon after.

Authorities have initiated further legal proceedings following the incident. While two of the children were initially reported dead and two missing, exhaustive rescue operations eventually led to all bodies being retrieved, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav.

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the victims' families and appointed officials to ensure prompt relief and support. According to an official communiqué from Lucknow, he instructed the relevant authorities to reach the site promptly and oversee rescue and relief efforts diligently.