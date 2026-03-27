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Harmony in Diversity: Uttar Pradesh's Grand Ram Navami Festivities

Ram Navami celebrations in Uttar Pradesh highlighted cultural unity with Hindu and Muslim women jointly participating in rituals. In locations like Varanasi and Mathura, temples hosted grand events, including Ram's 'aarti' and special ceremonies. The event promoted communal harmony and attracted large crowds, ensuring smooth, festive experiences across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:14 IST
Harmony in Diversity: Uttar Pradesh's Grand Ram Navami Festivities
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Ram Navami was marked with grandeur across Uttar Pradesh on Friday, official reports indicate. Renowned temples hosted special rituals, showcasing instances of communal harmony, particularly notable in Varanasi where Muslim women participated in the 'aarti' of Lord Ram, promoting a message of peace.

The event was a collaborative effort by Vishal Bharat Sansthan and the Muslim Mahila Federation, featuring involvement from both Hindu and Muslim women. In Mathura, the Dwarkadhish temple witnessed a grand 'mahabhishek', and festivities were a tribute to the poet-saint Tulsidas's desire to see Lord Ram in everyone's heart.

Additional ceremonies included yajnas and prayers at the historic Birla temple, while Vrindavan's Chandrodaya temple held a 'mahabhishek' of Sita and Ram. These events, alongside Varanasi's Ramayana recitations and Sahpau town's enduring Ramleela tradition, drew large crowds, noted local MLA Pradeep Kumar, also known as Guddu Chaudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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