Houthis Warn of Intervention If US-Israel Escalate Against Iran
The Yemen-based Houthi movement has declared its readiness to militarily intervene if the United States and Israel expand their conflict against Iran and its allies. This declaration comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East following recent conflicts involving Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq. The Houthis emphasize their stance on protecting regional interests.
The Yemen-based Houthi group has issued a stern warning, stating they are prepared to intervene militarily if the United States and Israel intensify their conflict against Iran.
Speaking during a televised address, the Houthis' military spokesperson Yahya Saree emphasized the group's readiness, noting their 'fingers are on the trigger,' should there be any new alliances against Iran or if the Red Sea is utilized for hostile activities against the Islamic Republic.
Such statements emerge as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, particularly following U.S. and Israeli military actions in the region. Saree also condemned the persistent blockade on Yemen and called for an immediate cessation of U.S. and Israeli operations in various territories, including Palestinian regions.
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