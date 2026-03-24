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Congress Slams PM Modi's Silence on US-Israel Strikes Against Iran

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticizes PM Modi for not addressing US and Israel's attacks on Iran in Parliament. While Modi highlighted India's economic ties and challenges posed by the West Asia conflict, he omitted mention of the strikes, raising questions amid escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:38 IST
Congress Slams PM Modi's Silence on US-Israel Strikes Against Iran
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not denouncing the United States and Israel's military strikes on Iran. Singh argued that Modi's omission in his Parliament speech during the debate on the West Asia conflict sent a profound message. Instead, Modi chose to speak primarily on issues related to COVID-19, without making any references to Israel or America, said Singh to news agency ANI on Monday.

The criticism comes on the heels of Prime Minister Modi's address in the Lok Sabha concerning the West Asia conflict. While acknowledging the 'worrisome' nature of the regional tensions, he underscored the significance of India's trade interactions with countries embroiled in the conflict. Modi emphasized the region's critical role in supplying India's crude oil and gas requirements, as well as in facilitating broader international trade.

Amid escalating hostilities—prompted by the February 28 joint US-Israel military operation that resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—the Prime Minister highlighted the multifaceted challenges India faces due to the ongoing war. He assured that domestic LPG supply remains a priority and highlighted efforts to increase domestic production, all while noting the existence of India's strategic petroleum reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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