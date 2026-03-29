Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Alert Spurs Chinese Protest in Hong Kong
China's diplomat in Hong Kong protested against a U.S. alert criticizing new Hong Kong security rules. The alert warned U.S. citizens about potential arrests, prompting China's foreign ministry to label it as interference in internal affairs. The recent rule amendments demand password sharing in national security investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:03 IST
China's top diplomat in Hong Kong has engaged in direct protest against a recent U.S. public alert concerning new security rules.
In a statement issued late Saturday, China expressed dissatisfaction through Commissioner Cui Jianchun during talks with U.S. Consul General Julie Eadeh, urging non-interference.
The U.S. Consulate released a security alert warning U.S. citizens to contact them if affected by amended rules, which now criminalize withholding digital passwords in national security cases.
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