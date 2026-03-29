Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Alert Spurs Chinese Protest in Hong Kong

China's top diplomat in Hong Kong has engaged in direct protest against a recent U.S. public alert concerning new security rules.

In a statement issued late Saturday, China expressed dissatisfaction through Commissioner Cui Jianchun during talks with U.S. Consul General Julie Eadeh, urging non-interference.

The U.S. Consulate released a security alert warning U.S. citizens to contact them if affected by amended rules, which now criminalize withholding digital passwords in national security cases.