Deadly Encounter: Fugitive in Minor's Murder Case Shot Dead

A 29-year-old man, accused of the murder of a minor girl, was killed in a police encounter in Agra on Saturday. Police reported that the body of the eight-year-old was discovered in a flour drum at the beginning of the week in the Tajganj area.

The suspect, Sunil, a tenant in the girl's house, was accused of committing the crime. Carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest, he was tracked down in the Bamrauli Katara Police Station area, according to Syed Ali Abbas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City).

Efforts to capture Sunil ended in a shootout as he attempted to flee to Firozabad, injuring a sub-inspector named Vishwajeet. In retaliatory fire, Sunil was injured and later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital. The victim's family last saw her when she went to buy chips, and suspicions rose when Sunil fled after locking his room, where the girl's body was found.